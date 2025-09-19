Alfa Romeo prepares a model to challenge Audi, BMW, and Mercedes

Over the next few years, Alfa Romeo plans to reinforce its position in the global premium market with a refreshed and more ambitious lineup. Following the Junior, the new Stelvio, the new Giulia, and the successor to the Tonale will arrive. But it will be the brand’s return to the E-segment that marks the real turning point. This completely new model is said to defy traditional categories, and according to those who have already seen it in person, it will astonish not only Alfa Romeo enthusiasts but the entire automotive industry.

Alfa Romeo prepares its return to the E-segment with a car designed to surprise

The new Alfa Romeo E-segment vehicle will be an imposing car, nearly five meters long, aimed at major markets such as the United States, China, and the Middle East, with the clear goal of challenging German giants Audi, BMW, and Mercedes head-on. For the first time in its history, an Alfa Romeo will be built directly in the United States, at the Jefferson North plant in Detroit, where the Jeep Grand Cherokee is currently produced. It will share the STLA Large platform and likely part of the engine range. A Quadrifoglio variant will, of course, be included, promising top-tier performance.

Luxury, design, technology, and driving pleasure will be the cornerstones of this upcoming flagship, set to position itself well above the standards Alfa Romeo has achieved so far. It will not be a car for everyone, with high pricing and limited presence in Europe, mostly in major cities. The true challenge will take place in global markets, where Alfa Romeo aims to finally establish itself as a full-fledged premium brand.

The debut is expected around 2029, but more details will be revealed with Stellantis’ new industrial plan, to be presented by the group’s new CEO, Antonio Filosa, in early 2026.