New Alfa Romeo Tonale: updated version spotted on the road | Video

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale has been spotted on the road, as shown in a spy video posted on Instagram, revealing the first details of the facelift expected to debut between late 2025 and early 2026. Nearly four years after its launch, the C-segment SUV is preparing for its first significant update. The main changes will affect the front end, which will feature a redesigned bumper and a look more in line with the brand’s latest models.

The video reveals that the updated Tonale comes with visible exhaust tips, a clear reference to the plug-in hybrid variant already teased in a semi-official image. Iconic elements such as the triangular rear pillar and pronounced wheel arches remain true to tradition, now refined with subtle design tweaks. New alloy wheels and, most likely, headlights inspired by the Alfa Romeo Junior’s styling are also expected.

The most substantial updates, however, will be found inside. The dashboard will be redesigned to accommodate larger displays, a more advanced digital instrument cluster, and an updated infotainment system. Alfa Romeo also aims to enhance perceived quality, introducing higher-grade materials and finishes to meet the expectations of a customer base increasingly oriented toward premium standards. The result will be a more modern and technologically advanced cabin, without sacrificing the sporty character that defines the brand.

On the technical side, no major changes are expected. The lineup will continue to center around the 280-hp plug-in hybrid version, supported by the 131- and 160-hp mild hybrids and the 131-hp turbodiesel. Focus will shift to improved efficiency, with likely updates aimed at optimizing fuel consumption and the adoption of a larger battery to increase electric-only driving range.

The Tonale, which surpassed 100,000 units produced in spring 2025, remains a cornerstone of Alfa Romeo’s volumes. This facelift will strengthen its position in the market and act as a bridge until the arrival of the next generations of Stelvio and Giulia. For at least another three to four years, the compact SUV will play a fundamental role in Alfa Romeo’s lineup, while it remains to be seen whether it will eventually be replaced by a new Tonale or by an entirely different model based on the STLA Medium platform.