2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: the SUV approaches final testing before its debut

The next chapter of the iconic Jeep Grand Cherokee is ready to take shape. After months of leaks and spy shots circulating on the web, the American brand has finally lifted the veil, albeit partially, on the 2026 version of the celebrated SUV. Two teaser images and a brief video released on Jeep’s official social media channels showed the new look of the updated model for the first time, immediately generating a wave of enthusiasm among enthusiasts and industry insiders. The Jeep featured in the teasers also appears to be the luxurious Summit Reserve 4×4 variant, the flagship of the Grand Cherokee lineup.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: V6 and V8 out, turbo four-cylinder in

Recently, the High Altitude L 4×4 version was also spotted, characterized by dark aesthetic details such as the front grille, roof rails, and glossy black 21-inch alloy wheels that accentuate its sporty and elegant appearance. The redesigned front end and new grille clearly echo the styling language introduced on the upcoming 2026 Jeep Cherokee (KM project), confirming the brand’s intention to create visual coherence among future models.

The Grand Cherokee’s cabin aims even higher in terms of quality and comfort. Premium leather upholstery, renewed wood inserts, and customizable ambient lighting contribute to creating a sophisticated environment. The 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 multimedia system remains confirmed, but top-of-the-line models feature a larger touchscreen display inspired by that of the Grand Wagoneer. Physical knobs and tactile controls complete the experience for intuitive functionality management. Among the expected novelties are also advanced connectivity, integrated navigation, and a premium audio system.

The upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee abandons the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine and the powerful 5.7-liter HEMI V8, replacing them with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (GME-T4 EVO). This new powerplant, capable of delivering approximately 300 horsepower, promises high performance, improved efficiency, and reduced emissions, meeting the most stringent environmental regulations. A strategy similar to that adopted by Ford with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine.

However, doubts remain among brand purists. In fact, it’s still unclear whether the V6 might remain in the Grand Cherokee lineup for 2026 as an option, while the possible return of the HEMI V8 remains confined to rumors. Production of the new Grand Cherokee will continue at the Detroit plant, and all configurations will return: two-row, three-row (Grand Cherokee L), and the 4xe plug-in hybrid version, which will also be updated. The official presentation is expected by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, prototypes of the SUV continue to be spotted on roads with increasingly less camouflage.