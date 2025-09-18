New Alfa Romeo Giulia: everything we know so far in September 2025

September 2025 is proving to be a transitional month for Alfa Romeo, as the brand carefully defines its strategy for the coming years. The Italian automaker knows it cannot afford missteps: upcoming models must live up to the ambitions of a global premium brand, one that can also compete in the United States, a market that remains Alfa Romeo’s Achilles’ heel despite repeated attempts. For this reason, the launches of the new Giulia and Stelvio have been postponed indefinitely.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia: what we know so far

Among the most anticipated models is without doubt the next-generation Giulia, already the subject of several online renders. Initially, its debut was expected in spring 2026, as announced by former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, but his successor, Santo Ficili, has confirmed the delay. The goal is now to bring it to market in 2027, though no official date has been set. More details are expected between the end of this year and early 2026, when Stellantis will present its new industrial plan.

The design is expected to represent a radical evolution compared to the current model. It is by no means certain that the Giulia will remain a classic sedan. Rumors suggest the new Giulia will take the form of a fastback with a short tail and slightly raised stance, combining elegance, sportiness, and a hint of crossover character, while avoiding overlap with the Stelvio. More aerodynamic lines and a dynamic presence should define this new design direction.

As for powertrains, the original plan called for a fully electric model, but the strategy has since shifted. It is now almost certain that the lineup will include Full Hybrid, Mild Hybrid, and Plug-in Hybrid variants, while pure combustion engines have not been completely ruled out. The high-performance Quadrifoglio version could adopt a hybrid version of Maserati’s Nettuno V6. On the EV front, reports suggest a 1,000-hp version and an EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle) variant with extended autonomy.

Prices will inevitably rise compared to the current generation, but Alfa Romeo aims to keep them aligned with direct competitors from Audi, BMW, and Mercedes, strengthening its premium positioning without losing competitiveness. The new Giulia will therefore play a crucial role: not only as the successor to an iconic model, but as a symbol of Alfa Romeo’s transformation into a global brand capable of conquering even the toughest markets, including the United States.