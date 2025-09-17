New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: Stellantis pushing hard to launch the SUV by 2027

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is set to become a key pillar in the future of the Italian carmaker. The debut was initially expected in mid-2025, but rumors of a delay quickly multiplied and were later confirmed directly by Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili, who announced that the launch of the second generation of the D-segment SUV from Stellantis’ premium brand had been postponed indefinitely.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: second generation could arrive by 2027

The new target is now to accelerate development and attempt to begin production as early as 2027. In the past, some suppliers had indicated that full-scale production at Cassino would not realistically start before mid-2028. However, in recent weeks, Stellantis has shown a clear willingness to speed up development in order to bring forward the launch.

At the root of the delays is the decision to overhaul the powertrain strategy. While the initial plan focused solely on launching 100% electric versions, the lineup is now expected to include hybrid solutions as well, including full hybrids, mild hybrids, and plug-in hybrids. There is also a small chance that a traditional internal combustion engine could remain in the range, though this appears less likely.

More precise news is expected at the beginning of next year, when Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa will present the group’s new industrial plan. Until then, uncertainty remains, while concerns grow among workers and unions at Cassino due to repeated production stoppages caused by declining demand for current models. The hope is that the new Stelvio will soon receive the final green light, bringing renewed momentum to the plant and to the brand.