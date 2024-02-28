Alfa Romeo Milano, new Fiat Panda, Pandina, and Maserati GranCabrio: here are all the debut dates

2024 is set to be a year filled with new releases for the Italian automotive houses of the Stellantis group, planning to launch several new or refreshed models. Among these, we highlight the Alfa Romeo Milano, the new Panda, Pandina, and GranCabrio. The first release was the new Lancia Ypsilon, officially presented on February 14, showcasing a more modern design and a range of hybrid and electric engines. The second and third reveal, happening tomorrow, February 29, will be the Fiat Panda MY24 and the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore.

Alfa Romeo Milano, Panda, Pandina, and GranCabrio: here’s when they will exactly debut

The Panda MY24 will be renamed Pandina to differentiate it from the model released in July. It will be a city car retaining the current Panda’s look but with a more refined interior and advanced safety systems, known as ADAS. The GranCabrio Folgore will be the electric version of the luxury and prestigious GC of the trident, already previewed in recent days. Both vehicles will be available in Europe, including Italy, in a few weeks, likely in spring, with starting prices of around 40,000 euros for the Pandina and over 200,000 euros for the GranCabrio Folgore.

After this dual launch, we’ll wait until April 10 to see the new Alfa Romeo Milano, a B-SUV that will be the brand’s first electric vehicle. Based on the Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger, it will measure about 4.2 meters long with a 400 km range, and it will also have a hybrid version to cater to Italian customers, who are still hesitant to buy electric cars. The Alfa Romeo Milano is a highly anticipated model aiming to reinvigorate the brand in the compact SUV segment, where competition is fierce.

The last novelty will be the new Fiat Panda 2024, to be unveiled on July 11, marking a revolution for Fiat’s small car, which will be electric and grow in size to become a B-SUV as well. Sharing many elements with the Citroen C3, it might have a starting price of 20,000 euros, making it one of the most affordable electric cars on the market. The new Panda 2024 will feature a more modern and dynamic design, with an LED grille and two-tone bodywork. Equipped with a 50 kWh battery and a 136 HP engine, it will reach a top speed of 150 km/h and cover up to 300 km on a single charge.

But the news doesn’t end there, as March 5 will see the debut of another highly anticipated car, the new Dodge Charger. This American muscle car, part of the Stellantis group, will be available in both electric and thermal versions. The electric version will be based on the Charger Daytona SRT concept car shown in 2022, with power ranging from 408 to 897 HP, depending on the configuration. The thermal version, on the other hand, will feature a flat-six engine with 405 or 507 HP, which could be paired with a hybrid system.