Alfa Romeo Milano: first road spy photos revealed

After recent leaks showing patent images of the key components that will make up the interiors, the Alfa Romeo Milano, the brand’s first B-SUV including an electric version from the Italian automaker, now seems to have ramped up its road testing activities.

Spotted on the roads, the new Alfa Romeo Milano has been seen in at least a couple of instances undergoing further testing in anticipation of its official debut set for April 10th in Milan. The B-SUV, featured in these images, displays the graphic camo pattern previously seen on a model the brand showcased in official photos taken at the Balocco circuit.

It’s worth mentioning that despite earlier reveals of onboard system images hinting at the final design of this new Milano, for the first time, street-captured photos also unveil the rear. This section appears notably intriguing for its sloping rear window angle, giving the Alfa Romeo Milano an almost coupé-like appearance.

The initial images of the Alfa Romeo Milano during road tests further confirm the final design of the B-SUV

The model seen in these tests sports the final bodywork and stylistic elements almost ready for the official unveiling. Thus, these spy shots offer additional confirmations of the distinctive style of the new Alfa Romeo Milano. The B-SUV spotted on the road is the variant with a more traditional internal combustion engine, evidenced by the dual rear exhaust. As previously leaked, the images align with the already familiar style.

Indeed, this compact city SUV will introduce a new stylistic scheme, deviating from those developed for Giulia, Stelvio, and also Tonale in the past. The front will feature a more intricate design with a squared central shield and new Matrix LED headlights that stretch towards the center with integrated airflow passages.

Other distinctive front elements include the engine hood, very similar to the new Fiat 600 (sharing the base), and the novel placement of the central license plate below the radar for ADAS management.

The Alfa Romeo Milano also revives the hidden rear door handle, positioned in the pillar. Similarly, the side design and the resulting stylistic window scheme seem to echo what was seen on the Giulia SWB by Zagato; an inspiration also found in the arched design of the rear section. Here, a slight hint of a third volume introduces a stylistic scheme likely derived from the late 1980s Alfa Romeo Duetto, including the reintroduction of the famous truncated tail.

Although these images show the Alfa Romeo Milano with an internal combustion engine, the brand’s first B-SUV will primarily be electric. This variant will benefit from a 156 horsepower unit already available in Stellantis’ electric vehicles; the Alfa Romeo Milano will be based on the e-CMP platform shared with the Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger, and will also share the Polish Tychy production plant.

Alongside the purely electric variants (expected to be two), there will also be 1.2 PureTech mild hybrid options with 100 and 136 horsepower, making for an interesting range. This will be complemented by an all-wheel-drive variant and a possible sporty version that could feature the 240 horsepower from the new Abarth 600e we’ll see later.