New Maserati GranCabrio: official debut date revealed

The new Maserati GranCabrio 2025 marks a significant evolution in the luxury convertible segment, advancing the legacy of the Italian brand with sophisticated design and cutting-edge performance.

This new GranCabrio will stand out with an evolved design that emphasizes smooth lines and fluid surfaces. It will feature 20″ and 21″ wheels, confirming a sporty yet elegant aesthetic. The interior has undergone a qualitative leap with high-end materials and modern technologies.

Maserati GranCabrio 2025: the official debut is just a few days away

Among these, a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an 8.8-inch lower display stand out. Other elements like the head-up display, digital rearview mirror, and multifunctional digital clock enhance the driving experience.

Under the hood, the GranCabrio 2025 will be offered with various powertrains promising exceptional performance. The internal combustion version will be available with a 3-liter Nettuno V6 twin-turbo engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.

The Modena version will offer 490 horsepower and 600 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and reaching a top speed of 302 km/h. For those seeking more power, the Trofeo variant will offer 550 horsepower and 650 Nm, reducing the acceleration time to 3.5 seconds and increasing the top speed to 320 km/h.

A fully electric Maserati GranCabrio Folgore will be introduced in the future, standing out with its three-motor configuration delivering 761 horsepower and 1350 Nm. These three motors will enable the GranCabrio Folgore to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 325 km/h.

The 92.5 kWh battery promises a maximum range of 450 km according to the WLTP cycle on a single charge. Thanks to a 270 kW DC fast charger, it will be possible to regain 100 km of range in just 5 minutes.

The starting price of the new Maserati GranCabrio is expected to be $158,000 (€145,960). We just have to wait until February 29 for the official presentation.