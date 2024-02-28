New Dodge Charger to debut on March 5th

The new Dodge Charger Daytona is about to arrive. On March 5th, the American automaker, part of the Stellantis group, will unveil its new model. This news has just been confirmed with a teaser indicating the exact date for the debut of this highly anticipated model set to play a significant role in Dodge’s lineup. The new Charger marks the dawn of a future filled with 100% electric high-performance muscle cars.

The unveiling of the new Dodge Charger Daytona is set for March 5th and will be available for streaming

Therefore, the new Dodge Charger will be presented on the upcoming March 5th and can be followed online on the official Dodge website. The American automaker’s CEO, Tim Kuniskis, will introduce the new electric car during the event. Thus, the countdown begins for the debut of this eagerly awaited model, preceded by some spy shots and then a series of teaser images published by Stellantis in recent weeks.

The new Dodge Charger Daytona is expected to be introduced with a 400-volt variant. The production of the high-performance version, equipped with an 800-volt electric architecture, is scheduled for 2025. The lineup will include three trim levels and two power configurations. The GT version will be the entry-level, while the R/T will offer more luxurious interiors. The Scat Pack will have higher power and premium interiors, and all models will feature all-wheel drive. We will, therefore, see what else emerges about this muscle car at its presentation.