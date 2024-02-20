Fiat Pandina and New Fiat Panda: the price difference will be minimal

The coming weeks promise to be extremely exciting for Fiat enthusiasts, with the imminent arrival of the new Pandina, the official name the current generation of the legendary Panda will take on. This model, the undisputed leader in the ranking of the ten best-selling cars in Italy in 2023, is set to receive an update with the MY24 version, expected on February 29.

Fiat Pandina and New Fiat Panda: here’s what the price difference between the two models could be

From an aesthetic standpoint, changes will be minimal, keeping dimensions and design unchanged from the current model, except for some details. The focus shifts more towards interior and technological innovations, with a particular emphasis on ADAS systems, which have become mandatory for new cars starting in 2024. Among these, active and passive safety features stand out, such as automatic emergency braking, driver physical condition monitoring, and lane-keeping assistance.

Leaks, supported by spy photos, suggest the introduction of a new display for the infotainment system and an updated steering wheel. As for engines, no radical changes are expected. The Panda will say goodbye to the combustion engine, opting for a 1.0 mild hybrid system with 70 horsepower and, potentially, other engine variants.

However, the presentation in July is expected to be revolutionary: the new Panda will completely reinvent itself, both in exterior appearance and interior design. Adopting the lines of a B-SUV, with a length of about 4 meters, it will be equipped for the first time with a fully electric engine. Although the availability of a hybrid version remains uncertain, the adoption of the traditional 100 HP engine, already seen on the 600e and Jeep Avenger, is likely. The launch price is expected to be around 20,000 euros, considering a base model with a range of 200 km.

As for the Pandina MY24, the price could vary between 15,000 and 16,000 euros, given the introduction of new onboard technologies. This indicates a relatively contained price difference, of about 5,000 euros, between the two models.