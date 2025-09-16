Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and Fiat prepare major launches and strategies for 2026

Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and Fiat are preparing for a year that will put them in the spotlight. The three Italian brands of the Stellantis group are set to dominate headlines thanks to a series of upcoming launches and announcements that will shape their future and strengthen their market presence.

Big news ahead for Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and Fiat in 2026

For Alfa Romeo, 2026 promises to be a year of major developments, even if no brand-new models will debut immediately. Early in the year, the company is expected to outline clearer timelines for the launches of the next-generation Giulia and Stelvio, its two flagship models. More concrete details should also emerge on strategic projects such as the brand’s return to the E-segment with the sporty SUV internally known as the E-Jet, expected to be produced in Detroit. Other milestones include the successor to the Tonale, likely to be built in Melfi, and a new compact SUV around 4.3 meters (14.1 ft) in length, potentially assigned to the Pomigliano plant on the STLA Small platform. In addition, new special editions of the current Giulia and Stelvio could be released, as hinted by CEO Santo Ficili.

Lancia will also have a big year. In the first quarter of 2026, it will finally unveil the all-new Gamma, the brand’s future flagship and a cornerstone of its revival plan. Built in Melfi on the STLA Medium platform, the Gamma will measure about 4.7 meters (15.4 ft) long, featuring elegant, aerodynamic styling. It will be offered as both a full electric and a hybrid, with a high-performance HF version designed to revive the brand’s sporting heritage. Much of Lancia’s future growth in the European market will hinge on the success of this model.

Fiat will be equally active, with two C-segment SUVs scheduled to debut in 2026: the so-called Giga Panda and the new Fastback. Both will be built in Kenitra, Morocco, and will progressively replace the Fiat Tipo. With projected annual production of about 150,000 units, they mark a new phase of expansion for the Turin brand, offering modern, competitive vehicles at accessible prices.

With these projects, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and Fiat are positioning themselves as key players in the automotive landscape not only in 2026 but also well into the future, strengthening their role within Stellantis and on the global market.