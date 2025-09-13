New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia: full hybrid engines to join the lineup

The next generations of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia will adopt full hybrid technology, marking a new step in the brand’s electrification strategy. The confirmation comes shortly after Stellantis’ announcement at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, where Jean-Philippe Imparato, COO of the automaker for Enlarged Europe, unveiled the new full hybrid system developed by the Group and already successfully tested on the Jeep Cherokee for the U.S. market. This solution will be rolled out on models built on the STLA Medium platform, paving the way for broader adoption in Europe.

Next-gen Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia to include Full Hybrid versions

At the heart of the system is the EP6, a 1.6-liter turbocharged Miller-cycle engine delivering 213 hp and 312 Nm of torque. Designed at Stellantis’ European technical centers, it pairs the four-cylinder unit with two motor-generators integrated into an e-CVT planetary transmission: one acts as a starter and battery charger, while the other provides traction at speeds of up to 100 km/h with the combustion engine switched off. The setup is designed to optimize fuel consumption and maximize efficiency when transitioning between thermal and electric power. This powertrain will not only equip the next Alfa Romeo Tonale but also models such as the upcoming Lancia Gamma and, most likely, the future Lancia Delta.

Looking further ahead, Stellantis plans to extend the technology to larger models as well. The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, expected by 2027, is set to debut with a 2.0-liter full hybrid derived from the GME-T4 engine, a solution that will then be shared with the Giulia, Maserati Grecale, and Jeep Wagoneer. In this way, the technology will not remain limited to the C-segment but will become a cornerstone across several mid- and high-range models within the group.

For the smaller B- and C-segments, Stellantis will continue to rely on 48-volt mild hybrid systems, which will evolve into second- and third-generation versions. The group will thus maintain a diversified offering, combining new full hybrid options with the plug-in hybrid and fully electric solutions already available, with the aim of lowering emissions while meeting the needs of different markets and customer profiles.

The launch of the next Stelvio and Giulia, expected between 2027 and 2028, will therefore introduce a broader range of powertrain options. Initially envisioned only as fully electric models, the two flagships will instead be offered as mild hybrids, full hybrids, and almost certainly plug-in hybrids as well. This decision underscores Alfa Romeo’s determination to blend its sporting heritage with technological transition, without compromising performance or driving pleasure.