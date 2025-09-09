Fiat Panda Fastback: coupe-style SUV to launch with hybrid and EV options

Fiat Panda Fastback is the provisional name for the upcoming C-segment coupe SUV that will join the new Fiat Giga Panda, with a debut expected in 2026. After the first spy shots that surfaced in recent months, this fall may bring further updates, including new images, the official name announcement, and possibly even more concrete previews of the final design, though the debut will likely slip into early next year.

Fiat Panda Fastback: everything we know about the brand’s future coupe SUV

According to the latest reports, the vehicle may simply be called Fiat Fastback. Measuring about 4.35 meters in length, it will be built on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform. Production has been assigned to the Kenitra plant in Morocco, with an annual target of around 70,000–80,000 units. As part of the new Panda family, it will share several design elements with the Grande Panda and Giga Panda, particularly in the front end and interior, while the rear will stand out with its fastback roofline and truncated tail.

This styling will give the model a sportier, more aerodynamic look aimed at attracting new customers who have so far stayed away from Fiat’s lineup. Notably, the Panda Fastback marks the brand’s entry into a completely new segment, at least in Europe. Alongside the Giga Panda, it will replace the Fiat Tipo, a model built in Turkey that has enjoyed strong commercial success. Filling its shoes won’t be easy, but the two new SUVs appear well-positioned to carry on its legacy.

Beyond Europe, the vehicle will also be sold in South America, where it will take over from the current Fiat Fastback, already well received in local markets. The challenge will be significant there as well, but Fiat expects the new model to become a best-seller. A render published by L’Automobile Magazine already gives a glimpse of the possible final design, consistent with the new Panda family’s styling cues and Fiat’s more modern design language.

As for powertrains, the lineup is expected to include a 100-hp gasoline engine, a 145-hp mild hybrid, and an all-electric version delivering between 113 and 136 hp depending on configuration. The fastback silhouette also seems designed with Eastern European and Middle Eastern markets in mind, where affordable models like the Dacia Logan and its Renault derivatives have seen great success.

On pricing, with the Fiat Grande Panda expected to start at €16,900, the future Fastback should be positioned between €19,000 and €20,000, maintaining a competitive edge against rivals while strengthening Fiat’s role in accessible yet growing segments.