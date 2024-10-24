Alfa Romeo Junior wins the “autonis” design award

Alfa Romeo Junior wins another award with its victory in “autonis” for its design. The historic Italian brand’s previous models continue their long string of successes in the annual design competition by specialist magazine “auto motor und sport”.

Alfa Romeo Junior wins “auto motor und sport” readers’ competition

This time, more than 14,000 readers of both print and online editions participated in the survey. With a 36.1% share of votes, they voted Alfa Romeo Junior‘s design as the most beautiful in the “Small SUV/Off-road” category. A total of 124 new vehicle models were voted on by readers across 13 competition categories.

“In just a few months, the new Alfa Romeo Junior has won a prestigious design award from German specialist magazines for the second time. I’m very proud of this. I thank ‘auto motor und sport’ readers for their renewed trust. I would like to pass this compliment on to our team at the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile in Turin. But the unmistakable Italian design is just one of the ways Junior attracts new customers to our brand. Its innovative technology is also an important factor,” says Niccolò Biagioli, CEO Premium Brands Stellantis Germany.

The new Alfa Romeo Junior is a unique vehicle that combines modern style with high driving dynamics and advanced technologies in comfort and connectivity. The designers at the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile in Turin, Italy, chose a highly emotional design language. Rooted in the brand’s history are, among other things, the short front and rear body overhangs, muscular wheel arches, and truncated tail section.

The 3+3 headlights with their characteristic signature also represent Alfa Romeo‘s unmistakable design language. The interior also features fascinating details that reference the brand’s history. The shape of the central instrument cluster, naturally fully digital, recalls the telescope-tube design of historic Alfa Romeo dashboards.

Alfa Romeo regularly ranks among the winners of the “autonis” design competition, now in its 24th edition. Auto motor und sport readers have previously voted the designs of Alfa Romeo Giulietta, MiTo, and Tonale as the best of the year. Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Alfa Romeo Giulia have also been named winners multiple times, most recently in 2023.

Enthusiasm for the Alfa Romeo Junior is soaring, judging by accumulated orders in Europe, which have exceeded 10,000 units. Additionally, in September 2024, the B-SUV’s sales surpassed those of the Giulia sedan. The Alfa Romeo Junior is also expected to make its debut in the United States, although in the past, the now-former CEO of the brand only mentioned the 280 HP electric Veloce version.