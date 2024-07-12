Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce: secrets revealed plus power to thrill

Among tradition and innovation, Alfa Romeo is projecting the Junior Veloce into the future, which is being unveiled and previewed at the Balocco Proving Ground with its features of searing acceleration and mind-blowing speed. Here is what it looks like and what incredible feature it presents

Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce: a featherweight for thrilling agility

Some interesting features of the new Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce have been revealed. It promises to be a fantastic mix of high performance, style and technology, features that fully echo the Alfa Romeo brand. An exclusive preview on a historic test track gave the opportunity to admire its dynamic qualities up close and discover the secrets of its development.

The setting for this outstanding preview could only be the legendary Balocco Proving Ground. This is in fact the famous test track where all great Alfa Romeo cars are born. And to think how many this circuit has seen: these roads in the past have seen motorsport legends whizz by, but now it is the Junior Veloce that wants to show its explosive character, giving those present a taste of its innate sporty soul.

One of the main features that is making the car incredibly agile is its weight. In fact, at only 1,590 kg, the Junior Veloce ranks as one of the lightest models in its segment. This great advantage obviously means that the car is endowed with extraordinary agility that turns driving into electrifying. This is further enhanced by the new 280-hp electric motor and the Torsen self-locking differential.

As many may have guessed by now, Alfa Romeo has thought of everything: the Junior Veloce is in fact not only pure power, but also cutting-edge technology. With the fastest steering in the segment (14.6:1 ratio), the super car’s 25 mm lowered suspension takes care of precision and control that is hard to achieve. The braking system with 380 mm discs at the front also ensures performance and above all safety in all kinds of situations. Completing the creation are 20-inch alloy wheels with tires that are also high-performance and specific for electric vehicles.

Although the dimensions of the car are decidedly compact (just over 4 meters in length), the Junior Veloce is also able to offer roominess that is sure to surprise many people. Indeed, the car is able to comfortably accommodate four adults and their luggage thanks also to a capacious 400-liter trunk. Utility is not missing either; indeed, this car is further enhanced by a storage compartment under the hood created specifically to hold the charging cable.

As we mentioned also earlier, lightweight performance is also one of the best features of the new car. For this means the Junior Veloce is also able to be very efficient. This is because the car can boast of low energy consumption, aided precisely by its low weight (about 200 kg less than its “rivals”) and by its design, which has been aerodynamically taken care of, with the typical Alfa Romeo “truncated tail” and asymmetrical front air intakes.

Power, control and customization in the Junior Veloce

In terms of equipment, the new Junior Veloce mounts a 280-hp electric motor capable of giving the car strong 0-60 mph acceleration in just 5.9 seconds, also capable of a top speed of 200 mph. Other advanced features ensure smooth driving. These are definitely the Torsen ‘D’ self-locking differential, which works to maximize traction and cornering stability, as well as the Torque Vectoring body control system also enhances stability.

For those who want to customize the way they drive according to various circumstances, three different driving modes are also available. In fact, the Junior Veloce offers the DNA selector with three driving modes: Dynamic, Natural, and Efficient, a system that adapts the driving to the needs of the person driving the car.

The Junior Veloce’s interiors also feature attention to detail and are of a high standard, created with fine materials and an ergonomic design that envelops the driver. The Spiga seats with black/red/ecopellar fabric upholstery and lumbar support can certainly provide optimal comfort even on long journeys. Advanced on-board technology consists of a 10.25-inch all-digital dashboard, a 10.25-inch center touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity, and the innovative Alfa Connected Services suite.

Two optional packages to meet every need

The Junior Veloce also boasts a full complement of safety systems, including Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Driver Attention Alert. In addition, driving comfort is ensured by an electronic parking brake, rear parking sensors, automatic climate control and a DNA selector.

Alfa Romeo as we know well always works to meet the needs of every customer, in fact the Junior Veloce is available with two optional packages. The first is the Technology package that is made available including Level 2 autonomous driving, hands-free electric tailgate, Matrix LED headlights and connected navigation with virtual assistant. The second is the Sport package (available for the interior only): it offers a leather and Alcantara steering wheel and exclusive Sabelt Corsa seats upholstered in black/red suede.

Although the Junior Veloce was not created specifically for track use, the car was nonetheless tested on the circuit to test and guarantee all the features we mentioned. In fact, Alfa Romeo offers the exclusive opportunity to test the Junior Veloce right on the legendary Balocco circuit, where its performance and handling can be put to the test surrounded by a very professional environment.