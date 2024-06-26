Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale will make its UK debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale will make its UK public debut, its first public appearance outside its home country, at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. It will be joined by the new Alfa Romeo Junior, the brand’s first fully electric vehicle. Fresh from its recent victory at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, where it won the coveted Design Concept Award, the 33 Stradale will be displayed near the Supercar Paddock in its first public outing at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Inspired by the historic 1967 model of the same name, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale marks the brand’s return to the world of ‘fuoriserie’ cars, with only 33 units to be produced. Designed by the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile, each customer collaborates with the Alfa Romeo Bottega to create their own unique and personalized version of the car. The Bottega draws inspiration from 1960s coachbuilders, who created works of art according to their clients’ needs.

Customers of the 33 Stradale could choose between a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 producing over 620 HP or a fully electric powertrain delivering over 750 HP to power their car. The 33 Stradale will be on display at the Festival of Speed, near the Supercar Paddock, throughout the event.

The new Alfa Romeo Junior, the brand’s first fully electric vehicle, will also be present at the Festival of Speed, exhibited in Electric Avenue. It’s available with a choice of two power levels: 156 HP with a range of up to 400 km, estimated according to the WLTP cycle, or the sportier 280 HP with a range of up to 340 km. Both versions embody Alfa Romeo’s sporty DNA. Charging the new Junior is simple and fast, with a 10-80% charge completed in less than 30 minutes using a 100 kW fast charger. Boasting the lowest weight in its segment and optimal weight distribution, Junior enters the world of electric cars as a true Alfa Romeo with class-leading handling. The Veloce version features the segment’s most direct steering (14.6), calibrated to be extremely precise and to enhance its exceptional handling characteristics.

The sports suspension has been lowered by 25mm, front and rear anti-roll bars ensure quick cornering with a high level of grip, the braking system has front discs over 380mm with four-piston monobloc calipers, while the Torsen differential offers the best possible traction in all conditions. The Junior is available in three trim levels: Junior Elettrica and Speciale both feature the 156 HP powertrain, and the Veloce version with 280 HP. Orders are currently open for the Elettrica and Speciale versions.

In addition to appearing at the Festival of Speed, the Alfa Romeo Junior will tour the country this summer, offering the public the opportunity to experience it live for the first time in the UK. The roadshow will include venues such as Bristol, Birmingham, Leicester, and London.