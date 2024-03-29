Ferrari patents a new steering wheel with Torque-Vectoring technology

Ferrari has filed a new patent in the United States for a new racing steering wheel. This project would consist of a new Formula 1-style steering wheel for road cars as well, which would feature an adjustable grip and is designed to provide the sensations of a track car. This innovation promises to offer an unprecedented level of control, allowing the driver to manually manage the torque of individual wheels directly from the steering wheel.

Ferrari files a patent for a new innovative steering wheel

With this system, it would be possible to distribute the wheel torque individually, a technology called Torque Vectoring, first introduced by Lamborghini at the launch of the Lanzador electric concept car. This project could therefore indicate the arrival of an electric supercar with a motor for each wheel or, perhaps, a combustion car with a sophisticated torque vectoring differential.

The design of the steering wheel is inspired by that of the Ferrari 499P Modificata. Each section of this steering wheel features a rectangle of controls with shift lights at the top, several “manettino” dials to control various functions and indicator buttons, also suggesting a potential road use as well as track use.

A key element of this innovation proposed by Ferrari is the ability to control wheel torque with a simple wrist movement. The four proposed models include an adjustable or actuatable portion on both sides of the steering wheel, linked to the powertrain control system. This element, which can range from rotating the entire grip to moving a smaller portion, allows the driver to manage oversteer and understeer on demand.

In addition to improving vehicle control, this technology offers an advanced driving experience: an experienced driver, or apprentice driver, could take full advantage of the car’s capabilities, deciding when to apply a more extreme and reasoned driving technique compared to a more fluid and less demanding one, thus having the possibility to personalize their experience to the maximum.