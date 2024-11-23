Alfa Romeo Junior outsells Stelvio and Giulia in October 2024: lineup sales down

The Alfa Romeo Junior is achieving great success, as demonstrated by its sales data. The car manufacturer has announced that the new entry-level B-SUV has received 10,000 orders so far, with about 25% representing the electric version. Sales data published by Dataforce shows that the numbers are decidedly positive.

Alfa Romeo Junior: excellent European debut for the B-SUV, sales down for the rest of the range

Last October, the new Alfa Romeo Junior sold 917 units, surpassing both Stelvio and Giulia. Only the Tonale performed better. Specifically, the latter sold 1,561 units in Europe, compared to 2,660 in October 2023, recording a 41.3% decline. Considering the period from January to October 2024, Tonale has sold 22,201 units, down 20.4% compared to 27,907 last year.

Currently, Alfa Romeo Junior ranks second with 1,618 units sold in 2024. The third place goes to Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which registered 753 registrations in October, compared to 1,140 last year. In this case, the decline is 34%. Since the beginning of 2024, 9,533 units have been sold, compared to 10,323 in 2023, showing a 7.7% decrease. Last place goes to Alfa Romeo Giulia, with 243 units sold in October 2024. In the same month of 2023, 457 units were sold, marking a 46.8% decline. Compared to 2023, since the beginning of the year, Alfa Romeo Giulia has sold about 800 fewer units, specifically 3,537 units, recording an 18.4% decrease. In the United States, the Giulia ranks among the slowest selling cars of October.

Overall, these figures are quite disappointing, given the sharp decline in sales compared to last year. The Junior’s start remains positive and could help improve the situation. The new generations of Stelvio and Giulia, arriving on the market in 2025 and 2026 respectively, could also help improve the numbers. Additionally, in early 2025, the Veloce version of Alfa Romeo Junior will arrive, featuring an electric motor with 280 HP.