Alfa Romeo Junior: here’s when we can make an initial assessment

The Alfa Romeo Junior, the Biscione’s new entry-level offering, was unveiled four months ago, precisely on April 10th. For weeks, it was the subject of controversy due to its name, forced to change from Milano to Junior because the vehicle is produced at the Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland, and would violate an Italian law on Italian Sounding. Orders for the new model have been open for a few months, and its range is finally complete. However, many are curious to discover how sales are progressing.

Alfa Romeo Junior: sales projections and long-term market analysis

Alfa Romeo‘s future is closely tied to the success of two key models: the Alfa Romeo Junior and the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the latter arriving next year. These vehicles will play a crucial role in determining the fate of the historic Italian car manufacturer. After the launch of the new Giulia planned for 2026, the company aspires to further expand its range with several new models. However, the realization of these plans will largely depend on the financial results that Alfa Romeo will be able to achieve in the coming years.

Many are wondering about the market performance of the Alfa Romeo Junior. However, it’s important to emphasize that deliveries of the model have not yet begun, making it premature to draw definitive conclusions. Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has expressed expectations of annual sales between 50,000 and 70,000 units for this entry-level SUV.

An initial assessment of the Alfa Romeo Junior’s market impact will be possible towards the end of the year, when the first units of the compact SUV begin to circulate on the roads. However, to have a more accurate picture of its commercial success and verify if the Biscione’s sales forecasts will materialize, it will be necessary to wait at least until the end of 2025. Only then will it be possible to determine if this vehicle will actually manage to achieve the ambitious results set by the brand and establish itself as a true market success. The car manufacturer has currently made the model available only in Europe and the United Kingdom, but it could also make its debut in the United States in the electric Veloce version.