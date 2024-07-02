Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce 2026: will this be the version with an 800 HP engine?

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce 2026 is one of the most anticipated versions of those that will be part of the range of the second generation of the brand’s sedan. We know that this car should be the intermediate version between the entry-level and the Quadrifoglio, which will have about 1,000 horsepower. According to some rumors, the Veloce version should have between 700 and 800 horsepower. The new generation of Giulia is expected to be characterized by an even sportier style than the current model, with a coupe-like sedan design featuring a truncated tail. Furthermore, the new generation of Giulia will continue to be produced alongside the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy.

Here’s what the future Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce 2026 might look like

Regarding the future Giulia Veloce, we highlight a render video created by digital creator and designer Tommaso D’Amico, who has provided his personal interpretation of what this car might look like when it’s finally unveiled in spring 2026. In the video, the render emphasizes the sporty characteristics of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, a car with style and personality that adds power and grit.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce 2026 in the render is updated in every detail with cutting-edge materials and technology, both for leather upholstery and coverings as well as for mechanics and bodywork. Inside, the instrument panel is equipped with a wide range of latest-generation options.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce 2026 could be one of the most appreciated and best-selling versions of the future generation of the sedan, which with its captivating truncated tail style could win the hearts of many enthusiasts around the world. The car is indeed designed primarily for important markets such as China and the United States, where the automaker intends to gain market share crucial for the company’s future.