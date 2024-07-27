Electric Alfa Romeo Junior could also debut in the U.S.: can it boost brand sales?

Alfa Romeo is reportedly considering selling the electric version of Alfa Romeo Junior in the United States. The Italian automaker will present the crossover to U.S. dealers and could potentially offer the model in selected states. This could be a measure to improve the brand’s situation in that market, where sales are not going particularly well at the moment, with Giulia and Stelvio nearing the end of their lifecycle and Tonale seemingly failing to convince American customers, with only 1,615 units sold since the beginning of the year.

Alfa Romeo Junior: will the electric version also debut in the United States?

Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce has a 280 horsepower engine with 345 Nm of torque. The vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds. Speaking to Automotive News Europe, Alfa Romeo’s Tiago Guzzafame said: “We will show Junior Veloce to our U.S. dealers, asking them if they see potential in that market for a small, fun-to-drive electric car in selected markets, such as California, Florida, and other CARB states.”

Power is supplied by a 54 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, providing an estimated range of 410 km according to the WLTP cycle. Its architecture allows for fast energy recharging, going from 10% to 80% charge in less than 30 minutes with a 100 kW DC fast charger. According to Automotive News, the model could have a starting price of around $42,000 in the United States. This is not exactly an economical price, which would make it a rival to the Tesla Model Y, which starts at $44,900.

At the moment, a decision has not yet been made, but according to rumors, many dealers would be happy to have the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce available to increase their sales, as Stellantis brands seem to be struggling a bit in the American auto market due to high prices and ranges that currently don’t offer many new features. Indeed, Stellantis’ sales in the American market are currently disappointing.