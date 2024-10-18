Maserati in the red, sales plummeted by 50%: according to Tavares, it’s not the cars’ fault

According to Carlos Tavares, Maserati‘s main problem is related to marketing. Shortly after these statements, made a few weeks ago, some “heads” in the brand’s marketing team were changed. The brand’s sales have plummeted by over 50% in the first half of 2024, demonstrating that something isn’t working. However, according to Tavares, the fault doesn’t lie with the cars.

According to Carlos Tavares, Maserati’s sales collapse is not due to the cars

Some might think that with the transition to electric, the brand’s appeal has waned. Tavares doesn’t see it the same way: “We don’t have problems with the products,” but with positioning. “Maserati is not just a sports car brand, but also one of grand touring, ‘dolce vita’, and technology,” Tavares told Autocar.

According to the Portuguese manager, the previous management failed to convey the right message to potential customers, which is why sales have plummeted. Now, with Santo Ficili at the helm, who will also lead the Alfa Romeo brand, the situation must be turned around. Ficili‘s goal, according to Tavares, will be to change the mindset and ideas within the company.

Moreover, the pressure increases as Tavares has stated that in 2026, Stellantis will take stock of the situation and evaluate the performance of its 14 brands. If necessary, they will make important decisions. Tavares, who will leave the leadership of the automotive group at the end of his contract in early 2026, stated that from 2026, Stellantis will “turn off the taps,” as the agreement provided for a 5-year investment after the 2021 merger, after which the brands will have to prove their worth on their own.

Brands like Maserati, as well as Chrysler, would therefore be those in the most difficulty due to lack of profitability. In short, Stellantis has repeatedly stated that it doesn’t want to separate from any of its 14 brands, but in a few years, things could change.