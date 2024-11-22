Alfa Romeo: here’s what the brand’s future cars could look like

The situation at Stellantis is concerning, especially in the North American market, where sales dropped by 17% from January to September, with less than a million vehicles delivered. All brands in the automotive group recorded a decline, which is quite alarming. Additionally, Alfa Romeo had a disappointing performance, with the Giulia sedan selling only 1,724 units in nine months.

New renders show what future Alfa Romeo cars could look like

Despite this, Alfa Romeo is focusing on new models like the Junior, but even the strategy of introducing SUV crossovers doesn’t seem to be following the planned route. Alfa Romeo is considering maintaining combustion engine versions for the Giulia and Stelvio, alongside electric options, as well as EREV versions with range extenders. However, to truly break through, the Italian brand needs high-end cars, especially considering its aim to become a global premium brand.

Recently, car.design.trends created a design project for a new Alfa Romeo sports car called “Pausa”, created by Yun-Joong Eo, known online as fish.__.ing. The digital creator is a transportation design student at SeoulTech University and an intern at Honda Japan, with solid academic training and brief experience in the automotive sector. His project aims to bring Alfa Romeo back to its emotional design ideals by proposing an innovative sports car.

The result of this work is the Alfa Romeo shown in these images, a sports car with classic gran turismo fastback proportions, but with a unique style, characterized by a split windshield and hidden front pillars, giving the impression of a semi-open hinge. The sides are muscular and sporty, with rear-opening hideaway doors that allow full access to the cabin, which integrates perfectly thanks to a continuous roof connecting the windshield and side windows.

The rear of the car is equally intriguing, with an LED strip running across the entire width of the vehicle, forming a heart shape. Perhaps such a project could inspire the future design changes that many hope for regarding the upcoming cars that the Biscione will launch in the market.