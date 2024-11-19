Will the new Alfa Romeo Giulia get a wagon version? Here’s what we know

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia will make its debut in spring 2026. It will be the second launch from the automaker, which will be focused on introducing the new generation of Stelvio in 2025. The goal of the Biscione automotive brand, part of the Stellantis group, is to become a global premium brand. Some designers envision the new generation also as a station wagon, a version that will never make it to market.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will not include a station wagon

Often when discussing the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, various versions are hypothesized. Among these, one of the most popular is certainly the station wagon. The truth is that currently there is no possibility that such a vehicle could become part of the Biscione brand’s lineup in the near future. The future Giulia will only be offered as a classic sedan with a very sporty and aerodynamic style, almost like a fastback sedan.

Regarding a station wagon version, which we show here in one of the many renders that appeared on the web created by Sugar Design, it is categorically excluded. This is despite the fact that such a model would be a certainly welcome gift for many nostalgic Biscione fans. The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, and will be based on the STLA Large platform. The range will include a Quadrifoglio version with over 1,000 HP, obviously electric. It will therefore be a vehicle dedicated to performance and capabilities in true Alfa Romeo style.

There will also be a considerable improvement in technology compared to the current model, and onboard comfort will be even more refined. The dimensions will grow slightly, and with them the price. But the new Alfa Romeo Giulia won’t just be a sports car with high performance. Alfa Romeo wants to guarantee its customers an electric car that is also pleasant to drive, reliable, and easy to recharge. In fact, its range should approach 800 km while charging times should be quite fast. It’s estimated to take about 15-18 minutes.