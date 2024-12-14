Alfa Romeo GTV: here’s how the new sports car could look

Alfa Romeo‘s future is taking shape through the models planned for the coming years, which as always are highly anticipated and carry high expectations from enthusiasts and experts. In 2025, we’ll see a new version of the Stelvio, followed by a renewed Giulia in 2026 and a Tonale restyling in 2027. But what would happen if a new GTV arrived?

Alfa Romeo GTV: new rumors about the possible arrival of the sports car

The long-term scenario, especially looking towards 2028, still appears uncertain. Various hypotheses are circulating. There’s talk of a possible launch of a Giulietta or a large electric SUV destined for production in the United States. But among all these, the most fascinating rumor concerns the possible return of the legendary Alfa Romeo GTV.

According to latest rumors, the project initially intended for the Opel Manta might have been reassigned to Alfa Romeo to create the new GTV. The Opel Manta prototype, presented at the 2023 Munich Motor Show and based on the STLA Medium platform, was supposed to materialize as a coupe SUV. However, Carlos Tavares, now former CEO of Stellantis, blocked the project, judging it not aligned with Opel’s strategic priorities. The car manufacturer was deemed more oriented towards profitable models targeted at its main market.

However, the Manta concept apparently hasn’t been abandoned. Alfa Romeo could now revive that project by transforming it into a GTV. This hypothetical model would be a four-door coupe, positioned below the Giulia in the brand’s range.

The design promises to blend the elegance and lines of the historic GTV, produced between 1974 and 1987, with a fully electric architecture based on the 400V STLA Medium platform. Production of the new GTV could take place at the Melfi plant in Italy, sharing the production line with models like the future Lancia Gamma and DS N°8. However, the project remains uncertain. According to internal sources, it’s a concrete possibility but not definitive. If the GTV were to return, it would represent a reborn icon for Alfa Romeo, another example of harmony between tradition and innovation.