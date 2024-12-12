DS N°8: Stellantis brand reveals its all-electric flagship

DS Automobiles has unveiled the new DS N°8, a coupe SUV that marks the beginning of a new era for Stellantis’ premium brand. The first fully electric DS combines a range of 750 kilometers with high-level comfort and elegance.

DS N°8: first electric vehicle from Stellantis brand unveiled

At 4.82 meters long and featuring an aerodynamic design with a drag coefficient of 0.24 Cx, the DS N°8 is based on the STLA Medium platform. The vehicle is offered in three different versions: two with front-wheel drive producing 230 HP and 245 HP, and a top-of-the-line model with 350 HP and all-wheel drive. The maximum speed is limited to 190 km/h for all variants.

Regarding batteries, the model offers two options: a standard 74 kWh and a long-range 97.2 kWh version. Fast charging allows going from 20% to 80% in 27 minutes, while a 10-minute stop provides 200 kilometers of range.

Aesthetically, the DS N°8 stands out with its V-shaped light signature on the front, LED headlights, and illuminated DS Luminascreen grille. The bodywork, available in two-tone with a black roof, can be chosen in Topaz Blue, Palladium Grey, Alabaster White, Crystal Grey, or Pearl Black.

The interior reflects Parisian luxury with sustainable materials: 68% recycled Alcantara, leather tanned with olive leaf extracts, and largely recycled fabrics. The cabin features a 10.25-inch central display and a 16-inch multimedia screen. The seats, equipped with massage and climate control functions, include the innovative DS Neckwarmer that blows warm air on passengers’ necks.

Regarding technology, the DS Iris 2.0 system, integrated with ChatGPT, manages navigation, entertainment, and vehicle functions. Safety is ensured by numerous assistance systems, including DS Drive Assist 2.0 for semi-automatic lane changes and the new Wrong Pedal Prevention system that prevents confusion between accelerator and brake.

As stated by Olivier François, CEO of DS Automobiles: “With the new DS N°8, we offer sustainable mobility without compromises, characterized by the French art of travel.” The DS N°8 will be available to order in Europe in early 2025, with launch planned for mid-year.