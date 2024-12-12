0
0
0

DS N°8: Stellantis brand reveals its all-electric flagship

Francesco Armenio
Francesco Armenio
December 12, 2024
DS Automobiles unveils DS N°8, its first all-electric SUV coupe with 750km range, luxurious sustainable interior, and advanced tech features.
DS N°8

DS Automobiles has unveiled the new DS N°8, a coupe SUV that marks the beginning of a new era for Stellantis’ premium brand. The first fully electric DS combines a range of 750 kilometers with high-level comfort and elegance.

DS N°8: first electric vehicle from Stellantis brand unveiled

DS N°8

At 4.82 meters long and featuring an aerodynamic design with a drag coefficient of 0.24 Cx, the DS N°8 is based on the STLA Medium platform. The vehicle is offered in three different versions: two with front-wheel drive producing 230 HP and 245 HP, and a top-of-the-line model with 350 HP and all-wheel drive. The maximum speed is limited to 190 km/h for all variants.

Regarding batteries, the model offers two options: a standard 74 kWh and a long-range 97.2 kWh version. Fast charging allows going from 20% to 80% in 27 minutes, while a 10-minute stop provides 200 kilometers of range.

DS N°8

Aesthetically, the DS N°8 stands out with its V-shaped light signature on the front, LED headlights, and illuminated DS Luminascreen grille. The bodywork, available in two-tone with a black roof, can be chosen in Topaz Blue, Palladium Grey, Alabaster White, Crystal Grey, or Pearl Black.

The interior reflects Parisian luxury with sustainable materials: 68% recycled Alcantara, leather tanned with olive leaf extracts, and largely recycled fabrics. The cabin features a 10.25-inch central display and a 16-inch multimedia screen. The seats, equipped with massage and climate control functions, include the innovative DS Neckwarmer that blows warm air on passengers’ necks.

DS N°8

Regarding technology, the DS Iris 2.0 system, integrated with ChatGPT, manages navigation, entertainment, and vehicle functions. Safety is ensured by numerous assistance systems, including DS Drive Assist 2.0 for semi-automatic lane changes and the new Wrong Pedal Prevention system that prevents confusion between accelerator and brake.

As stated by Olivier François, CEO of DS Automobiles: “With the new DS N°8, we offer sustainable mobility without compromises, characterized by the French art of travel.” The DS N°8 will be available to order in Europe in early 2025, with launch planned for mid-year.

DS N°8