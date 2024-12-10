New Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025, the reveal date is approaching: could it look like this?

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025 is about to arrive, and the first digital illustrations show an elegant and captivating design. Despite the automotive landscape going through a transition phase toward electrification, the Italian brand seems ready to make its move with a model that could combine power and style.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: will this be the new generation?

The new generation of Stelvio will share the STLA Large platform with Dodge Charger, which will allow it to offer both electric and internal combustion versions. This strategy could prove advantageous for Alfa Romeo, enabling them to attract a broader clientele.

So far, we know that the electric Quadrifoglio version will deliver a maximum power of 1,000 HP, positioning the Stelvio in direct competition with models like the Lotus Eletre and Tesla Model X. If this scenario materializes, the Stelvio won’t just be an elegant SUV, but also a true competitor in the supercar segment.

From an aesthetic perspective, an evolutionary design is expected that maintains the brand’s identity while introducing fresh elements. Although there are no official sketches, current renderings offer an intriguing look at how the vehicle might appear. Digital artists have already begun imagining the Stelvio, suggesting that the public might appreciate a look similar to the one proposed in these photos.

With the goal of increasing sales outside Europe, the new Stelvio, along with the upcoming 2026 Giulia, represents a strategic move for Alfa Romeo. If it manages to combine high performance with an appealing design and advanced technologies, it could capture a significant slice of the premium SUV market.