Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio ready to enhance brand status

The new Giulia and Stelvio, as we all know, represent a key step in the relaunch of the Alfa Romeo brand, which aspires to position itself as a global premium brand within Stellantis. And how will they look to make a success in the market?

The new Giulia and Stelvio are poised to write a new chapter in Alfa Romeo’s history

By next 2026, Alfa Romeo will make public the new generations of Giulia and Stelvio, two models that are expected to be very important for the brand’s revival in recent times and its establishment as a global premium brand within the Stellantis automotive group. Both cars are seen as key to the brand’s good performance, given that at the moment Lancia and DS Automobiles only have their business in the European market.

New Giulia and Stelvio will come with a completely new design, more sporty and elegant at the same time, features that aim to accentuate the distinctive Alfa Romeo character we all know. In particular, there are some details that the company has been working on decisively. In fact, it seems that the aerodynamics will be optimized and the lines will take on a more coupe-like appearance, going on to make both cars much more dynamic.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio: Stellantis part of business strategy

Of course, the cars’ evolution will not be limited to aesthetics. Indeed, as far as equipment under the hood is concerned, the new models will be made available to customers with the latest generation of electric motors, perfectly in line with the business strategy in the electric field implemented by Stellantis. Currently, however, the possible introduction of hybrid or internal combustion versions using the STLA Large platform is not ruled out. This is because at the moment there is still no certainty for what the market trends will be, so if they undergo significant changes this certainly remains an optimal choice.

Just as has now been made known for quite some time, Alfa Romeo’s main goal is to position itself as a global premium brand for the Stellantis group, in order to have a chance to compete with the leading names in the industry. Consequently, the new Giulia and Stelvio will be made with materials that are sure to be of high quality and studied down to the smallest details, in order to offer customers a product that lives up to the brand name. Both cars will be produced at the Italian plant in Cassino. These are two models that will be a turning point for the future of Alfa Romeo, with the goal of making the brand even more prestigious.