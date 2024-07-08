Lancia Ypsilon HF: 280 HP engine to match Junior Veloce and Abarth 600e

It has been officially confirmed that the Lancia Ypsilon HF, presented just a month and a half ago, will also have a power output of 280 horsepower. Initially, it was announced with 240 horsepower, but after the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce (which is equipped with the same electric powertrain) was upgraded to 280 horsepower, the same engine will be used for the Ypsilon HF. A series of news, starting with the new Ypsilon, that will undoubtedly please enthusiasts and buyers.

Lancia Ypsilon HF will be as powerful as Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce and Abarth 600e

The reason for this 40 horsepower variation between the recent announcement and the presentation that took place a short time ago is not clear, but we all agree that it’s excellent news. In all likelihood, the same treatment should be applied to the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima, which was also initially announced with a power output of 240 horsepower.

Under the hood of the 2025 Ypsilon HF, we find an M4 motor with a torque of 35 Nm. The car is capable of reaching 100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds, and the result is remarkable considering the size of the “small” vehicle. The weight should be around 1,600 kg, although this information has not yet been officially confirmed. It’s also unclear whether there will be an artificial sound like the one fitted to the Abarth 500e, or if a more natural sound will be chosen.

All details will certainly be revealed in the coming months, considering that the Ypsilon HF will arrive in dealerships only in 2025. Another aspect yet to be defined is the price. We can only make assumptions, starting from the known information about the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, which should have a price around 48,000 euros. The Ypsilon HF, therefore, could have a similar or slightly lower price.

A considerable understandable figure could be around 45,000 euros. With this type of car, there’s always a gamble ahead. New electric sports cars haven’t had a very positive reception in the market so far. The Abarth 500e, for example, has sold less than the Ferrari Roma. We’ll see if the new Lancia and Alfa Romeo offerings will do better.