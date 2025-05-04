Alfa Romeo Extreme: a dream-worthy two-seater Italian GT

Alfa Romeo Extreme is the name chosen by digital creator Tommaso D’Amico for his new renders: a two-seater GT car with an internal combustion engine, inspired by the sporting DNA of the Biscione. The project was published recently on D’Amico’s Instagram page, where he is known as TDA Automotive.

Alfa Romeo Extreme: what a hypothetical GT car would look like

After recently imagining an extreme coupe version of the future Alfa Romeo Giulia, the designer has decided to go further, creating a completely new model unconnected to existing ones. The result is a fascinating concept that, however, is unlikely to become reality: the current strategies of the Italian brand are oriented toward more commercial models, such as SUVs and crossovers, designed to reach a wider audience and global markets.

Since 2022 with the debut of the Tonale and in 2024 with the Junior, Alfa Romeo has undertaken a path of rationalizing its range, which will continue with the new Stelvio in 2025 and a new Giulia in 2026, which will abandon the traditional sedan style to adopt a fastback design. In this scenario, a Grand Touring coupe like the “Extreme” doesn’t seem to fit.

Nevertheless, D’Amico’s project represents a fascinating vision of what Alfa Romeo could be if it decided to return to its more emotional roots. The “Extreme” presents itself with sharp and aggressive lines, a muscular silhouette, and pure sports car proportions. Without the classic split headlights, the design focuses entirely on elegance and formal cleanliness, with a two-door coupe layout that the brand hasn’t offered for some time.

The dominant color is absolute black, which also covers the wheels, except for the frame of the historic front shield. At the rear, two oval tailpipes stand out, hinting at the presence of an internal combustion engine under the long front hood. The concept thus distances itself from the artist’s previous creations, such as the hypothetical “S Coupé” and “Aurum,” to chart an autonomous and new identity.

Although destined to remain a style exercise, Alfa Romeo Extreme is a demonstration of how the brand’s sporting heritage continues to inspire the creativity of independent designers and enthusiasts.