Alfa Romeo: everything that will happen in the next few years

The Biscione brand, in the coming years, is preparing to conquer the market with a fast pace of launches: a new model every year. This ambitious planned program will bring electrifying novelties to the roads, capable of satisfying the needs and desires of luxury sports car enthusiasts around the world

Alfa Romeo: Stellantis aiming for the top with an electrifying future full of novelties

It can be said that Alfa Romeo’s great renaissance began precisely in 2024 with the launch of Alfa Romeo Junior, a compact SUV that brought the brand back to the B-segment after years of absence. Now well known, we are speaking about a vehicle with very sporty and dynamic design, perfect for every eventuality of modern mobility.

Then again, of course, the brand belonging to the Stellantis Group has no intention of settling with the launch of just one car. Before the end of 2024, indeed, Alfa Romeo will unveil its plans for the future, which may even include a new E-SUV or a car that would take the place of the much-loved Giulietta. As for the former, which would be the brand’s fourth E-SUV, it could be produced with more focus on the American market, while the latter would bring Alfa Romeo back to the C-segment after years of absence.

Continuing in chronological order, we know that in 2025 it will be the turn of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The second generation of the D-segment SUV will feature an even sportier and more aerodynamic, almost SUV coupe-like look and will be the first car from the Stellantis automotive group in Europe to use the STLA Large platform. This will be produced at the Cassino plant and will have as a major goal to aim to conquer global markets with its distinguished styling and high-end performance.

The following year, by 2026, will see the birth of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia. This two-and-a-half hatchback coupe sedan with a truncated tail promises to be a real revolution. Based on the STLA Large platform, it will offer a 350-horsepower base version and a top-of-the-line electric version capable of up to 1,000 horsepower, with a range of 800 km and superfast charging.

At the moment, this seems to be the future of Alfa Romeo, a future that is sure to make a lot of waves among all sports car enthusiasts and that will lead the Italian brand to conquer new big goals globally. A future that will also be technology-driven, thanks to the implementation of Level 3 autonomous driving and a fully digital and customizable human-machine interface. The products will definitely be of higher quality; in fact, top-notch materials will be used to give customers an environment and driving experience that is truly unique. Moreover, there will be movements in the field of motorsport sponsorship as well, with a focus on Formula 1.

Beside these officially previewed information, the Stellantis group press release also included interesting information about possible new hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains for models that are already in the range, as well as talk of high-performance versions under the Quadrifoglio brand and connected mobility services. Really an extensive strategic plan in all respects, we will see as the months go by what Alfa Romeo really has in store.