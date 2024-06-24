New Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio to feature Dodge Charger’s eRupt transmission

One of the distinctive features of the recent Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee is the eRupt transmission, a cutting-edge system developed to simulate the gear-shifting experience of traditional ICE vehicles. Unlike conventional electric vehicles, which often deliver power through a single-speed transmission, the eRupt transmission aims to provide a more engaging and familiar driving experience. According to rumors from the United States, the eRupt transmission will also be standard on the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

Will the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio feature the Dodge Charger Daytona’s eRupt transmission?

The eRupt transmission uses advanced software to mimic the sensation of gear shifts. Instead of physical gearing, it adjusts torque delivery through intelligent torque modulation. This system continuously monitors throttle position, vehicle speed, and road conditions. The transmission control unit (TCU) processes this data to create the feeling of shifting gears, enhancing the driving experience.

These modes ensure that the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio can adapt to various driving conditions, from daily city driving to spirited driving on winding roads or track days. Production of the new all-electric Stelvio Quadrifoglio is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025 at the Stellantis Cassino assembly plant in Italy. The vehicle will be built on the STLA Large platform, which is the basis also for the Dodge Charger Daytona. The new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, set to debut in spring 2026, is also expected to feature the same transmission.

We remind you that the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio will be the top-of-the-range version of the brand’s new SUV with power exceeding 940 horsepower, and potentially surpassing 1,000 horsepower, as confirmed by CEO Jean Philippe Imparato.