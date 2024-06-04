Alfa Romeo E-SUV may not arrive in 2027: a compact coupe sedan in its place?

Alfa Romeo E-SUV could be the fifth model to join the range of the brand after Tonale, Junior, and the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, which will debut in 2025 and 2026 respectively. The new Alfa Romeo E-SUV could arrive in 2027 and be designed mainly for the United States and China. Its arrival is not yet certain, as much will depend on how the market evolves. Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of the brand, said that a compact coupe sedan, the heir to the Giulietta, could arrive in its place.

Alfa Romeo E-SUV: its debut could take place in 2027, but there are also other options

The Alfa Romeo E-SUV will be almost 5 meters long and will be born on the STLA Large platform. In recent weeks, some rumors suggested that this model could be produced in the United States, at the Stellantis plant in Detroit. This model would be a direct rival of cars like the Porsche Cayenne. The model would offer the best of Alfa Romeo in every aspect: performance, design, specifications, luxury, and technology. Speaking with Autocar, Imparato stated that a decision on this vehicle will be made by the end of 2024.

Imparato specified that the brand’s range must grow to make the brand a global premium brand, expressing his preference for the arrival of a model of this type compared to that of a compact sedan. However, much will depend on how Alfa Romeo sales go in the coming years and how the market evolves.

Imparato added: “If the E segment is kept at the right level of volumes and profits, we can make an Alfa Romeo E-SUV and it will be fantastic. The car for 2027 is ready and it’s amazing.” He continued speaking about the future: “For 2028 or 2029 we will have to decide whether to renew some segments, so we have to ask ourselves what the future of SUVs will be in terms of business potential. Many of our Alfisti say: ‘Why do you only make SUVs?’ The answer to this question is that most people only want SUVs and therefore we can only follow what people want”.