Alfa Romeo E-SUV: here’s what it could look like

During an interview with Automotive News Europe, Alfa Romeo‘s CEO

Jean Philippe Imparato discussed the company’s current positive phase. He predicts profits in the hundreds of millions of euros for 2023, following a growth trend that began in 2021. This interview covered various topics, with a significant focus on the CEO’s statements about the future Alfa Romeo E-SUV.

One of the most anticipated additions to Alfa Romeo’s lineup is the upcoming E-SUV

Imparato stated that this model would be exclusively electric, expected to launch in 2027, and boasting an impressive length of about 5 meters. The design of the Alfa Romeo E-SUV has been in development for two years, according to the CEO. He expects this future model to surprise with its truly unique features. Currently, further details about this car are limited, except that it will become the flagship of the Italian brand. It is designed to excel in key markets for the brand’s growth and its transformation into a global premium brand, like the United States and China.

Rumors suggest that the Alfa Romeo E-SUV might be followed, about a year later, by another E-segment model, possibly a sporty coupe-style sedan in the SZ style, potentially named New Alfa Romeo GTV. Both vehicles will be based on an extended version of the STLA Large platform, the same used for the Giulia sedan and the Stelvio SUV. The brand’s new flagship will represent the pinnacle of what Alfa Romeo offers in terms of design, performance, luxury, spaciousness, technology, and elegance.

It is very likely that new details about this eagerly awaited vehicle, set to play a significant role in the Italian automaker’s range, will emerge over the next year. While we await more precise information, we present one of the many renders that have appeared on the web, showing what the design of this future model might look like.