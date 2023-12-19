Alfa Romeo, 2023 will close with hundreds of millions in profits

For Alfa Romeo, 2023 has been an exceptionally positive year financially, with forecasts indicating a healthy operating margin of several hundred million euros. The brand’s CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, expressed an optimistic outlook for the Italian marque in an interview with Automotive News Europe. Alfa Romeo’s global sales are expected to reach between 70,000 and 80,000 units, marking a 30% increase compared to the previous two years.

A significant contributor to this success is the Tonale, accounting for about 60% of the brand’s total sales. According to Imparato, this model has achieved the necessary profitability level for the brand, with an annual production of around 70,000 units.

Alfa Romeo is set to close 2023 on a high note, indicating a positive margin of several hundred million euros

Looking to the future, Imparato highlighted significant development plans for Alfa Romeo. Next year will see the launch of the B-SUV Milano, available in both electric and internal combustion versions. From 2025, all new models introduced will be exclusively electric, and by 2027, Alfa Romeo will become a fully electric brand. The new electric versions of Giulia and Stelvio, based on the STLA Large platform and produced in the Cassino plant, will be launched in 2025. The CEO did not specify which of the two models will debut first. In 2027, a new large SUV will be introduced, set to become Alfa Romeo’s flagship. Imparato hinted that the design of this new model is in an advanced stage, promising an impressive outcome.

Imparato also shared details about his approach to the revival of Alfa Romeo. He significantly reduced the complexity of the models’ configurations, going from about 4,000 options to 1,500. Moreover, he delayed the launch of the Tonale by six months to enhance its quality, increased prices by about 5,000 euros, and reduced dependence on less profitable sales channels. These and other measures have contributed to Alfa Romeo‘s return to profitability in the second half of 2021.