New Alfa Romeo Giulia: will the sedan become even more sporty?

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be one of the upcoming additions to the brand’s lineup in the coming years. Its arrival is expected by the end of 2025, with production possibly starting by the end of 2024 at the Stellantis plant in Cassino. However, official confirmation from Alfa Romeo is still pending. The Cassino factory will host the production of cars on the STLA Large platform, which will be used for the next generation of Giulia.

Here’s how the top-of-the-range version of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia could look

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be a key element in the future range of the historic Italian brand, which aims to become a global premium brand and succeed in key markets like American and Chinese. According to rumors, the car might undergo significant design changes. It could transform into a sort of Peugeot 408-style wagon sedan or become even more sporty, adopting the guise of a coupe sedan. The render in this article speculates on the design of a potential Alfa Romeo Giulia in a coupe sedan version. It’s a digital creation by Sugar Design published on their Instagram account.

Remember that the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, like all new Alfa Romeos from 2025 onwards, will be exclusively electric. The car will have a rather extensive range of engines, from 350 horsepower in the base version to about a thousand in the top-of-the-range model, namely the Quadrifoglio. This render by Sugar Design represents precisely the Quadrifoglio version. The range of this car is expected to exceed 700 km.