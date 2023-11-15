Alfa Romeo GTV: here’s what the new version might look likeAlfa Romeo GTV

The Biscione brand enthusiasts eagerly await the return of the new Alfa Romeo GTV, desiring to see the legendary Gran Turismo Veloce name on a sporty and refined coupe. Alfa Romeo unveiled the new GTV in 2018 as part of its industrial plan, but since then, the company hasn’t provided many official updates on its development. However, according to some rumors, they are still working on the car, and it could arrive by 2027. Rumors suggest it will be a significant model, marking a pivotal moment for the automaker as it transforms into a high-end brand.

The new Alfa Romeo GTV will be the vehicle through which the brand demonstrates its commitment to genuinely elevating its level

Let’s explore what we know so far and envision the potential features of the new Alfa Romeo GTV. The car will be produced on the STLA Large platform, the same platform used for the future generations of Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. It’s expected to be a sleek and dynamic four-door, four-seater coupe, drawing inspiration from the iconic Alfa Romeo SZ, especially in terms of the truncated tail. The future Alfa Romeo model will naturally boast high-performance capabilities. Some reports even suggest that the Quadrifoglio version, the future flagship, will have over 1,000 horsepower and be capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 in just 2 seconds.

The upcoming Biscione vehicle, from which we should soon receive significant updates, will also place a strong emphasis on technology and connectivity. This will include a state-of-the-art multimedia system, a digital dashboard, various driving assistance systems, and an electric driving mode. The car aims to provide an exhilarating and enjoyable driving experience while ensuring comfort and safety through high-quality materials, attention to detail, and a comprehensive safety package. Here, we present one of the many renders that have appeared online, offering a glimpse of what the design of the new Alfa Romeo GTV might be when it is finally unveiled.