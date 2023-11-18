Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio 2024 make their debut in a new market

Alfa Romeo has unveiled the latest Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio 2024 models in Mexico. The two Biscione cars make their debut in this market with aesthetic and technological modifications, as well as increased sophistication in all their components, confirming them as the best option in their respective market segments. This is attributed to their impeccable driving dynamics and sublime driving experience.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio 2024 make their debut in Mexico

Another important update for the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio 2024 is the introduction of entry-level versions called Sprint for Giulia and Ti for Stelvio, ensuring a perfect balance between luxury, refinement, and sportiness. The intermediate step for Giulia and Stelvio 2024 is the variant called Veloce, which incorporates an extensive list of sporty accessories, both aesthetic and functional, along with a wide range of colors, a high-fidelity Harman/Kardon audio system, and a dual panoramic sunroof.

For customers seeking greater sophistication, the new Competizione version for Giulia and Stelvio achieves an exquisite balance between luxury and dynamism. It features the traditional visual charm of the company with a spectacular color called Moonlight Grey with a matte finish, an active suspension that ensures driving dynamics, and exclusive details.

At the top of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio 2024 range, the Quadrifoglio high-performance versions remain, featuring one of the most powerful engines in their segment. These models have a clear focus on enthusiasts and fans of the Italian company, thanks to their impressive dynamic qualities. It’s important to note that the two serpent-branded cars offer Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) at level 2, which, thanks to a series of radars, cameras, and sensors, allow the vehicle to alert the driver to take concrete actions to prevent an accident.