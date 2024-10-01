Alfa Romeo: dealers in the U.S. are struggling greatly

The Stellantis group has been struggling significantly in the United States in recent months, with all its brands facing difficulties. No one is spared. Among these is Alfa Romeo, with many of the brand’s American dealerships struggling to sell its cars. An emblematic example of the crisis hitting the Italian automaker in North America is the Marin dealership in California, which has just six new vehicles, four of which are models from two years ago. Another example is a video published a few weeks ago, showing an open Alfa Romeo dealership, but with no employees inside. This demonstrates the growing difficulties of the brand in the United States.

Alfa Romeo dealerships in the United States are having a hard time selling its cars

Overall Alfa Romeo sales are experiencing a sharp decline, with the Stelvio, while remaining the best-selling model, registering a 32 percent drop compared to the previous year. This situation has led many of the cars in stock to remain unsold for months, or even years, reflecting the brand’s difficulty in maintaining a competitive pace in the market.

However, this dealership’s case is not an isolated one. Many in the United States are experiencing major problems. It’s worth noting that recently even the largest Italian brand’s dealership in Northern California, in Stevens Creek, has shut down. It’s truly a bad period for the automaker in a key market for becoming a global premium brand as the Stellantis group would desire.

With the arrival of future models, starting with the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, which will debut in 2025 and 2026 respectively, the situation may improve. In 2027, moreover, the debut of the Alfa Romeo E-Jet is expected, which, according to the brand’s CEO, will be an extreme vehicle.