Alfa Romeo Brera: potential comeback for C-segment? More probable than Duetto?

Alfa Romeo’s future is still hazy, but a glimmer of hope shines for Biscione enthusiasts: the possible rebirth of the legendary Alfa Romeo Brera. In the words of CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, its return is more likely than that of the Duetto, thanks to a market more favorable to C-segment coupes.

Alfa Romeo Brera: successor to Giulietta?

The Brera could ideally take up the legacy of the defunct Giulietta, flanking the Tonale in the Alfa Romeo range. Hypothesized in both coupe and convertible versions, the new Brera would reignite the Biscione’s passion for compact sports cars, combining tradition and innovation.

If the design took up the curvy and aggressive lines of the original, reinterpreting it in a modern way, the technology on board would obviously be state-of-the-art. Hybrid or electric? It is still too early to tell, but attention to the environment will certainly be a key factor in the development of this car.

As the anticipation for the possible return of the new Alfa Romeo Brera grows, designers and enthusiasts are wasting no time and starting to bring their fantasies to life. One example is the render created a few years ago by Mirko del Prete, a designer and digital creator, who imagined the Biscione’s future car this way.

Del Prete’s render perfectly captures the essence of what a new Brera should be: a perfect blend of tradition and innovation. Sinuous, aggressive lines echo the iconic design of the original, reinterpreting them in a modern, sporty key. The inverted triangle grille, a hallmark of Alfa Romeo, is prominent, as are the sharp LED headlights and the coupe-like roofline.

Alfa Romeo: between dreams and certitude, future awaits

The new Brera’s arrival is not yet guaranteed. Its fate will depend on the success of the new Alfa Romeo Junior, Stelvio, and Giulia-models expected in 2025 and 2026 and representing a key piece in the brand’s revitalization strategy. If sales are positive, Imparato could give the green light to this model from 2027 onward.

In fact, Imparato expressed his personal desire to see a brand icon revived: the Duetto. However, he acknowledges the difficulties such a project would entail, given the small size of the market for this type of car.

At the same time, the CEO opens the door to a possible return of another legend: the Brera. His words hint at greater concreteness for this project, given the increased commercial appeal of C-segment coupes.

The future of the Duetto remains uncertain and will depend on several factors, including market analysis, company strategies and available resources. While only time would tell if this dream will come true, the idea of a new Alfa Romeo Brera is already making the hearts of ‘Alfa lovers’ around the world beat faster.