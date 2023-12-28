New Alfa Romeo Duetto: could this be its appearance?

The prospect of a new Alfa Romeo Duetto has sparked significant interest in discussions about the future of the Alfa Romeo brand. The brand’s CEO Jean Philippe Imparato has hinted at the possibility of its return to the Italian car manufacturer’s lineup shortly. However, this is not certain and depends on the direction the Stellantis premium brand will take in the coming years. If the path is positive, the return of such an iconic model to their product line may not be far from reality.

A new video depicts the design of a new Alfa Romeo Duetto that might make a comeback

If the new Alfa Romeo Duetto becomes a reality, it will be a limited-edition vehicle belonging to the same automotive family as the recently presented Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. It will be a highly exclusive model, intended to be produced in very few units for collectors and the brand’s most devoted enthusiasts. However, if this project proceeds, it is unlikely to be seen soon: this vehicle is not expected to be presented before 2027 or 2028.

Regarding the new Alfa Romeo Duetto, a recently published video on the Motors YouTube channel shows some new renders, providing an idea of what the next Alfa Romeo spider might look like. It will be intriguing to discover what the future holds in this area in the coming years.

It should be considered that before the debut of a potential Alfa Romeo Duetto, there are other priority projects for the brand. Firstly, the launch of the Alfa Romeo Milano compact SUV is scheduled for April 2024. Subsequently, in 2025, the second generation of the Giulia is expected to debut, and by the end of 2026, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Finally, in 2027, the release of a super sports SUV, the flagship model, is planned, promising to amaze with its design as anticipated by Alfa Romeo CEO Jean Philippe Imparato.