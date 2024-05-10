Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026: is this the closest version to the final release?

The anticipation for the new Alfa Romeo Giulia is growing: its debut is scheduled for 2026, but it is already positioning itself as one of the most eagerly awaited protagonists among the future vehicles of the Stellantis Group. In recent months, the web has been ablaze with hypotheses and renderings on its design, fueling the curiosity of enthusiasts. Surely, in the coming months until the official presentation, the attention and excitement for this car will continue to rise to the stars.

Will the 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia be like this?

Despite the preview presentation to dealers by Stellantis in recent weeks, the design of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia continues to stir debate online. Opinions are divided, with some appreciating the aesthetic innovations and others finding them not very faithful to the brand’s iconic style. Among the many renders circulating on the web, the one created by digital designer Julien Jodry and published by the Auto-moto website is among the most appreciated and considered to be close to the final design of the model.

Various rumors that emerged after the presentation to dealers suggest that the new Alfa Romeo Giulia could take on a “kamm tail” shape, similar to a two-and-a-half-volume, vaguely recalling the lines of the Tesla Model 3. Based on these rumors, the render here proposed hypothesizes a possible design for the future sedan of the Biscione.

In addition to the much-anticipated aesthetic revamp, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia is poised to debut with significant technical innovations. The car will be produced in Italy at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, utilizing the STLA Large platform. Among the most salient features is the Quadrifoglio version, equipped with an estimated power of around 1,000 horsepower. While electrification appears to be the primary goal, the slowdown in the transition to electric power leaves open the possibility of hybrid or gasoline variants. In the coming months, new clues could unveil further details about this eagerly awaited model from the Italian brand.