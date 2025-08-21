Alfa Romeo: are the 400,000 yearly sales once promised still within reach, or pure illusion?

When the Giulia was first unveiled, Sergio Marchionne set an ambitious target for Alfa Romeo: reaching 400,000 annual registrations. With the arrival of the Stelvio and plans for an expanded lineup, the goal once seemed within reach. But those plans never materialized, and today that figure looks more like a mirage. Now, with Stellantis determined to transform Alfa Romeo into a global premium brand, is the dream of 400,000 yearly sales still realistic?

Alfa Romeo: are Marchionne’s 400,000 sales still a realistic goal?

The strong response to the new Alfa Romeo Junior, already close to 50,000 orders, has reignited hope. The compact model, aimed at a younger and more international audience, could represent the turning point the brand has long awaited.

Looking ahead, Alfa Romeo has several key models on the horizon: the successor to the Tonale, likely to be built in Melfi; the next generations of Stelvio and Giulia, expected between 2026 and 2028; a large E-SUV designed for the American market and set to be produced in Detroit; and a new 4.3-meter model positioned between the Junior and the Tonale.

If all these models launch by 2030, the outlook for Alfa Romeo could change dramatically. With a global approach in mind, vehicles engineered to sell in all major markets, the brand is pursuing a strategy that breaks sharply with the past. This shift could finally allow Alfa Romeo to return to meaningful sales volumes, much as the Junior is already proving. The American E-SUV, in particular, has the potential to make a breakthrough in the U.S., while the new European lineup could help consolidate the brand’s presence across the continent.

Still, the numbers paint a sobering picture. In the first half of 2025, Alfa Romeo registered 33,020 vehicles worldwide, 16,819 of them in Italy alone. If that pace continues, the full-year total will come to roughly 70,000 units, far short of the 400,000 once envisioned by Marchionne. Reaching such a figure would require at least two, if not three, additional models capable of matching the Junior’s success.

The American market could help, but challenges remain. Alfa Romeo is seeking to reverse course in the U.S., particularly after a 34% sales drop in 2025 compared to the previous year. Yet the upcoming E-Jet, a premium niche vehicle, is unlikely on its own to deliver the kind of volumes required.

There had also been talk of bringing the Junior stateside, but that plan now appears shelved, largely due to the tariff hikes imposed by the Trump administration, which would have made the operation financially unviable.

Reaching 400,000 units a year may remain an overly optimistic ambition. Still, with a broader, modern, and truly global lineup, Alfa Romeo’s revival could finally become a reality. Greater clarity is expected in early 2026, when Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa presents the group’s new industrial plan.