New Alfa Romeo Giulia: which engine will power the Quadrifoglio?

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia is now expected to debut between 2027 and 2028, with a slight delay compared to the original timeline. The range will once again feature the Quadrifoglio, a version that was initially planned to be offered only as a fully electric model with around 1,000 hp. However, the latest reports suggest that these plans may have changed, and this rethink is being cited as one of the main reasons behind the postponement. As a result, there is still uncertainty about the engine that will equip the new Giulia Quadrifoglio: some believe it could remain combustion-powered, possibly with some form of electrification, while others continue to predict the arrival of a 1,000-hp electric version.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: which engine will power the flagship?

When it comes to a combustion alternative, much of the speculation centers on Maserati’s Nettuno V6. This scenario does not appear too far-fetched given Stellantis’ recent confirmation of greater technical integration between its brands. In any case, it is difficult to imagine a Quadrifoglio delivering less than 600 hp, regardless of the final choice of powertrain.

Uncertainty also surrounds the styling of the new model. The traditional three-box sedan layout will be abandoned, but it is not yet clear whether it will be replaced by a fastback with crossover-inspired details or by a sportier crossover-type car with a low center of gravity. The most likely outcome seems to be a compromise solution, blending different influences and incorporating design cues from the Alfa Romeo Junior, the 33 Stradale, and the next-generation Stelvio.

Production of the new Giulia will be assigned to Stellantis’ Cassino plant in Italy, alongside the upcoming Stelvio, with both models built on the STLA Large platform. More concrete details about the design and the available powertrains should emerge over the course of next year, when Antonio Filosa, the newly appointed CEO of Stellantis, is expected to reveal the group’s updated industrial plan.