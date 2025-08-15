New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s when the debut date will be announced

Uncertainty currently surrounds the debut of the next-generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Despite the first sightings of road-going prototypes, Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili has confirmed a delay from the original launch schedule. According to reports, the decision was made to avoid introducing the model exclusively as an electric vehicle, a move considered risky for its commercial success.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: when will it debut?

The most optimistic analysts predict a presentation before the end of 2026, while others consider late 2027 or early 2028 more realistic. Some sources close to Stellantis suppliers even suggest mid-2028, pointing to a more substantial delay. Based on the current information, a 2026 launch seems overly optimistic, 2027 appears to be the most plausible scenario, though no official confirmation has been given.

The picture may become clearer in the coming months. By autumn, Alfa Romeo’s leadership is expected to have a more precise timeline, although Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa’s new industrial plan will only be revealed in early 2026. Autumn is also when we should learn whether the next Giulia will precede the Stelvio in the rollout schedule, as recent rumors suggest.

The new Stelvio will be built at the Cassino plant in Italy, the same facility as the current model, using the STLA Large platform. This architecture will allow for both fully electric and combustion-powered variants. The latter will likely be hybrids, though a pure ICE version has not been ruled out.

One unresolved question concerns the range-topping Quadrifoglio version. Initially planned solely as an all-electric model with over 1,000 hp, it could instead retain an internal combustion setup, possibly adopting Maserati’s Nettuno V6, potentially with some degree of hybridization to meet emissions regulations.

The delayed debut may give Alfa Romeo more time to fine-tune its launch strategy and powertrain lineup, avoiding rushed decisions. However, with competition in the premium SUV segment evolving rapidly, the brand will need to strike the right balance between electric innovation, sporting identity, and global market demands.