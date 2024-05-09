Fiat 500e: the electric citycar arrives in Canada

Fiat 500e, an electric version of the famous citycar, lands in Canada ready to take over the market with its distinctive styling, sustainability mobility and an affordable price. After a successful run in Europe, the Fiat 500e finally lands in Canada, also bringing its electric appeal and city soul over the ocean. The first model expedition has arrived in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and will be distributed initially in the provinces of Quebec and British Columbia.

Fiat 500e: icon becomes electric with a new chapter in Canada

The Fiat 500e represents the natural electric evolution of the legendary 500, a model that has won the hearts of millions of drivers around the world. Produced in Italy at the Stellantis Mirafiori, plant in Piedmont, the 500e retains the iconic design and unmistakable style that have made it a symbol of Made in Italy, combining it with cutting-edge technology and sustainable mobility.

The Fiat 500e is positioned as the cheapest electric vehicle in Canada for 2024, with a starting price of C$42,190. An advantage that is amplified by government incentives provided for electric vehicles, which can go up to C$12,000 by combining the $5,000 federal rebates with the $7,000 provincial rebates.

To celebrate the 500e’s arrival in Canada, Fiat has launched a national advertising campaign with exceptional protagonists: legendary Oscar-winning director Spike Lee and Emmy-nominated actor Giancarlo Esposito. The launch spot and a series of creative content on social media extol the virtues of the new 500e, emphasizing the perfect marriage of tradition and innovation, style and sustainability.

The 500e’s Canadian introduction represents a fresh new chapter for Fiat in this important market. Boasting an affordable electric offering, iconic design, and a focus on sustainable mobility, the 500e has all the credentials to win over the Canadian public and establish itself as a major player in the country’s automotive scene.

Fiat 500e lands in Canada with the ambition of mirroring its European success, bringing its electric power, unmistakable styling and sustainable mobility to a market ready to welcome it. The new era of electric mobility has begun, and the Fiat 50e is ready to conquer the roads of North America as well.