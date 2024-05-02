Stellantis: billion-dollar investment coming for Betim plant in Brazil

Stellantis plant in Betim, Brazil, gets ready for an innovation-driven future. In fact, the automotive giant has announced a billion-dollar investment plan for the Brazilian production site, which is part of a larger R$30 billion investment plan planned for Brazil by 2030.

Investment for new STLA platform and future mobility

Investments for the Betim plant have not yet been disclosed in detail, however, Stellantis president for South America, Emanuele Cappellano, assured that the site will receive “significant contributions”. The funds will be used to implement the new STLA platform, an innovative and flexible platform that can be used with different types of engines, from internal combustion to hybrid and electric.

Along addition to the new platform, the Brazilian investment plan also includes the implementation of four new bio-hybrid platforms, the launch of 40 new automotive models, and the development of eight new powertrains. These investments aim to strengthen Stellantis’ leadership in the Brazilian market and contribute to the development of future mobility.

Stellantis’ investments in Brazil are a strong signal of the group’s commitment to the country and to sustainable mobility. With this plan, Stellantis aims to contribute to the growth of the Brazilian automotive industry and to offer its customers innovative and environmentally friendly products.

Stellantis’ investments will also have a positive impact on the Brazilian economy. It is estimated that the plan will create thousands of new jobs and contribute to the development of the local automotive supply chain.

Summing it up, Stellantis’ investment in Brazil is good news for the country and also for the automotive industry. This investment plan aims to strengthen Stellantis’ leadership in the Brazilian market, help to develop future mobility, as well as create new job opportunities.