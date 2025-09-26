A hot hatch you’ll love: Toyota upgrades the GR Corolla without breaking the bank

The long-awaited news for hot hatch fans is here. Toyota has officially confirmed the arrival of the 2026 GR Corolla, bringing subtle but meaningful upgrades that make this compact performance car even more thrilling. Despite the improvements, the price increase is only $760 compared to the 2025 model, a nearly symbolic bump for what this car delivers.

The beating heart remains untouched. The turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder continues to deliver explosive performance, paired with either a six-speed manual featuring rev-matching or an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters. No matter which transmission drivers choose, the GR Corolla promises precision and plenty of character behind the wheel.

Toyota’s Gazoo Racing engineers have further stiffened the chassis, adding 13 meters of structural adhesive in key front and rear underbody areas. This reinforcement results in improved suspension effectiveness and sharper steering response, particularly in high-speed cornering. The trade-off is a modest nine-kilogram weight gain, but it’s unlikely anyone will notice, except for the enhanced handling feel.

Cooling has also been improved. A new intake system ensures a stronger airflow to the turbocharger, helping the engine maintain performance during extended track sessions. On the Premium Plus trim, a dedicated sub-radiator has been added to better manage engine temperatures.

There’s also a change to the lineup. The mid-range Premium trim is gone, leaving only Base and Premium Plus. The latter now includes a JBL nine-speaker sound system with a tailgate-mounted subwoofer and simulated engine sounds, which adjust in sync with acceleration and gear shifts.

Pricing starts at $39,920 for the Base with a manual gearbox, while the Premium Plus begins at $45,965. The automatic transmission adds $2,000. With its mix of affordability, technical upgrades, and pure driving spirit, the 2026 GR Corolla stands out as one of the last true hot hatches committed to authentic driver engagement.