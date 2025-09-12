Toyota Corolla GRMN, the ultimate hot hatch promises pure adrenaline

Toyota seems determined to keep the spirit of fun-to-drive cars alive, and the uncamouflaged sighting of the new Corolla GRMN is the strongest proof yet. Following the success of recent Gazoo Racing models, the Japanese automaker is taking things up a notch with an extreme version designed to set new standards in the hot hatch segment.

A video shared by the YouTube channel Car Quicks shows what looks like a private dealer event, with the Corolla GRMN on full display, completely uncovered. The car flaunts a far more aggressive design than the already wild GR Corolla: a reworked bumper with larger air intakes, a vented carbon-fiber hood, fender vents, bronze alloy wheels, a carbon roof spoiler, and an oversized diffuser with multiple fins.

The tailgate proudly displays the GRMN badge, short for “Gazoo Racing tuned by the Meister of the Nürburgring”, Toyota’s mark for its most hardcore, Nurburgring-developed performance machines.

The same focus extends inside the cabin. Rear seats have been removed to save weight, reinforcing its track-oriented character. The interior features lightweight bucket seats, a roll cage, Alcantara trim with red stitching, and a sporty three-spoke steering wheel with a 12 o’clock marker. At the center sits a six-speed manual gearbox with a GRMN logo, while a numbered plaque hints at a limited run of about 500 units for the US market.

Under the hood, the GRMN retains the 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine found in the GR Corolla, rated at 300 HP and 400 Nm of torque. However, Toyota engineers promise a bespoke tune with increased torque and reduced weight for sharper track performance. Rumors also suggest a possible bump in peak horsepower, making this small but mighty engine even more potent. Pricing is expected to start around $50,000, similar to the limited-run GR Corolla Morizo, also tailored for track enthusiasts.