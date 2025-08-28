Toyota Corolla FX Edition 2026, the hot hatch spirit of the ’80s returns

The Toyota Corolla Hatchback has always been the brand’s way of injecting excitement into everyday driving, and the 2026 model carries that tradition forward with more character than ever.

At its core, the Dynamic Force 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivers 169 HP and 200 Nm of torque. While the figures may not appear overwhelming on paper, they translate into lively, responsive performance whether weaving through city streets or merging onto highways.

Toyota has refined the standard CVT to simulate real gear shifts, making the driving feel more engaging than most rivals. Drivers can also switch to Sport mode and use steering wheel paddles to access ten simulated ratios, adding a sense of control that makes the Corolla more fun and less ordinary.

Fuel economy is another major highlight, with an EPA-estimated 35 MPG combined and up to 41 MPG on the highway. This balance of spirited performance and efficiency positions the Corolla Hatchback as a car that’s not only practical but also genuinely enjoyable day after day.

The big news for 2026 is the arrival of the FX Edition, a nostalgic nod to the iconic Toyota FX16 hot hatch from the ’80s. This trim brings exclusive details like glossy white 18-inch wheels, a black rear spoiler, retro-inspired badging, and interior upgrades such as suede-trimmed seats with orange stitching. A 7-inch customizable digital display adds a modern touch. Limited to just 1,600 units in the US, the FX Edition is not only distinctive on the road but also a likely future collectible.

On the safety front, every 2026 Corolla Hatchback comes standard with Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, paired with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. Features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and proactive driving support reinforce Toyota’s focus on safety as much as fun. Technology is equally advanced, with an 8-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air updates, and Wi-Fi Connect that turns the hatchback into a mobile hotspot. Higher trims sweeten the deal with a premium JBL audio system, rounding out the package.

The 2026 Toyota Corolla FX Edition wears a sticker that reads $26,780. The cheapest 2026 Toyota Corolla hatchback you’ll be able to get this year, the SE, will sell for $24,180, more expensive than the previous $23,505.